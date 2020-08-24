There is a boil advisory in Canaan, Rome, and Carthage Townships, beginning at the address of 18202 South Canaan Road heading West to the intersection of US RT 50 and South Canaan Road. This will include all of Locust Lane, Haller Road, Wright Road, Willow Creek Road, Wingrove Road, Mansfield Road, Harmony Road, McAfee Road, Della Drive, SR 690, Canaanville Road, Mine Road, Canaanville Hills Road, Buckley Run Road, and Koehler Lane. Beginning at the intersection of River Road and South Canaan Road to the address of 16505 River Road.

This will affect 223 customers.

The reason for this boil advisory is to repair a leak on the water main. When a boil advisory is in effect, we ask all who are impacted to boil their cooking and drinking water for five minutes before being consumed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

This boil advisory will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, unless notified otherwise.

Load comments