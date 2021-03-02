The City of Nelsonville has canceled the boil order for all Nelsonville water customers including the Village of Buchtel. "We would like to thank those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding," the press release stated.
The City of Nelsonville has canceled the boil order for all Nelsonville water customers including the Village of Buchtel. "We would like to thank those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding," the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.