The Nelsonville Water Department has issued a boil order for Chestnut Street from Burr Oak Boulevard to East Canal Street at the East “Y” until further notice.

The Boil Order has been issued due to a repair for a leak on the mainline. When a boil order is in effect, we ask those affected to boil their drinking and cooking water for three minutes before being consumed.

This Boil Order is in effect until further notice, unless notified otherwise.

