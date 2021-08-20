The Nelsonville Water Department has issued a boil order for North Harper Street from Walnut Street to the end of North Harper Street, High Street from Second Street to North Harper Street, Ashton Avenue and Cherry Street. The reason for the boil order was to repair a leak on the mainline.
The order is in effect until further notice.
