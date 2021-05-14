A boil order was issued at noon on Friday, May 14, and is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 for Bolleana Place, South Campbell St., Campbell St. between South Campbell St. and South Grant St., Stimson Ave. between Elliot St. and Campbell St., and Genesis Oxygen
