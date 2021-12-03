Bids for the property located at 126 Jefferson Street in Nelsonville were accepted by the city from Nov. 12 until Dec. 3. The City received three bids for the property. The winning bid was placed by Brad Case for $10,299.00 plus closing cost with the property being sold as is.
This property was deemed unnecessary for public use.
