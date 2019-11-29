A vehicle fire and a pair of robberies are listed by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous as being the December 2019 Crimes of the Month.
The vehicle fire was also one of November’s selected crimes as well.
The fire took place Monday, Oct. 28 at 9:40 p.m., when the Athens Police Department and Athens Fire Department reportedly responded to East Park Drive near the Athens Wastewater Treatment Facility for a vehicle fire.
A Toyota Tacoma truck “was found fully engulfed in flames and no one around.”
First responders put out the blaze, but the vehicle was reported as a total loss.
Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on this fire.
One of the robberies took place Nov. 19 at about 5 a.m. APD responded to a complaint of a breaking and entering at Sol Restaurant and Bar, located at 700 E. State St. A male subject reportedly forcibly entered the business and stole several alcoholic beverages. The police provided a description of a dark jogging-style pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
A second complaint of breaking and entering at Sol occured Nov. 24, when APD responded to the business on report of a white male entering the building at about 6:20 a.m. wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt.
Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on these break-ins.
Also on Nov. 24, another complaint of breaking and entering was received by APD. The agency reported that between 3 and 6:30 a.m. at O’Betty’s Red Hot restaurant, located at 15 W. State St., an unknown number of individuals forcibly entered and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on this breaking and entry.
The Nelsonville Police Department is additionally seeking help with a series of burglaries that occurred in the Campbell Street area of the town. One residence in particular, 38 Campbell St., has been burglarized three separate times on Oct. 17, Nov. 2 and Nov. 17 respectively.
Crime Solvers Anonymous is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on this case.
Cash rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. If you have information on these crimes, you can call 740-594–3331. You need not give your name.
You may also visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or on Facebook.
