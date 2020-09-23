The Village of Albany will be doing brush pickup. This will be done every Tuesday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27). The brush pile needs to be 4x4 and one pile only, at the curb. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have any questions, call 740-698-6127.
