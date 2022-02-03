Buchtel meeting rescheduled Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Village of Buchtel has rescheduled their council meeting that was schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3 ,2022 at 6:00 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 6 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Buchtel Village Meeting Reschedule Council Schedule Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County prosecutor pursuing further investigation into Nelsonville officer 'Who Dey' nation continues giving back to southeast Ohio Bengals, Burrow do the impossible Childs death in ACCS custody being investigated Greg Smith removed from Nelsonville council for fourth time Trending Recipes
