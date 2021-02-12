The Business Advisory Council for the Athens City School District have announced the meeting dates for the upcoming months. These meetings are held virtually and are open to the public. For more information please contact Allison Ricket at aricket@athenscsd.org

  • Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
  • March 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
  • April 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.
  • May 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments