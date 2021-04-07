York Paving will be completing a storm line repair on Byard Street between South Shafer Street and Maple Street. The repair will require this section of Byard Street to be closed between 7:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. during the work week, the street will be open during the evenings and weekends. The work is scheduled to occur between April 7, 2021 and April 23, 2021.
