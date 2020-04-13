Due to the pandemic, blood drives have commonly been canceled or rescheduled. Those wanting more information or wanting to schedule a time to give blood, can call 1-800-REDCROSS. They can tell you where and when the blood drives are scheduled and can make an appointment for you. At this time appointments are required, walk-ins are not accepted so that the RedCross can continue to keep a safe environment for those who give.
