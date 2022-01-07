Board officers for Canaan Township were voted upon with Randy Wolfe being elected president and Russell Halbirt named as vice president.
Regular meetings for township trustees will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. during the winter months and 7 p.m. during daylight savings time. Meetings are to be held in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.