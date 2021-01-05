Canaan Township met Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and selected the following for township positions:
- 2021 President - Randy Wolfe
- 2021 Vice President - Russell Halbirt
Regular monthly meetings will be held on the first Monday of the month in the Canaan Township maintenance garage. Meetings will begin at 7:00 p.m. during daylight saving time, an 6 p.m. during Eastern Standard Time.
