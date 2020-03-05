The regular meetings for the Canaan Twp. Trustees will be held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month from April until November when Daylight Savings Time is concluded for the year, at which time the meetings will begin at 6 p.m. once again. Meetings will be held in the Township Maintenance Garage on County Road 24.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

