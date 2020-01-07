The President of the Board of Trustees of Canaan Township for 2020 is Randy Wolfe. The Vice President is Charley Kincade.
The Regular meetings of the Canaan Township Trustees will be held on the first Monday of each month in the Township Maintenance Garage located on County Road 24. From November through March, the meetings will begin at 6 p.m. From April through October the meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
