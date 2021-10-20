The Southeast Ohio Food Bank on-site food distribution is canceled on Oct. 27th. The Food Bank’s distributions will resume as scheduled on Nov. 3.
The Nelsonville Food Cupboard will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 30 due to all Food Cupboard staff working at a fundraising event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.