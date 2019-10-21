There are two candidate forums planned for this week, as hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.

  • Chauncey Mayor, tonight, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., Chauncey Public Library — Incumbent Mayor Robert Mattey and challenger Amy Renner
  • Alexander School Board, tomorrow, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m., Alexander High School — Incumbent Member John Hutchison and challengers Ralph Harvey Sr., Katheleen Dougan, Lucy Delaval Juedes and Blake Regan

The Messenger makes no independent guarantees as to the candidates’ attendance and participation.

