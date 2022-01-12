Carthage Township will have a special meeting on Jan. 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room to discuss the cemetery and road maintenance (chip and seal) for the upcoming primary election.
Directly following the meeting, trustees will have another meeting to discuss employees.
