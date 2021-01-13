Carthage Township will have a meeting Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. to discuss regular business. This meeting will be held at the meeting room at the township garage.
All meetings will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the meeting room unless it’s on a holiday. Which will be rescheduled at the connivence of the trustees. If the meeting is rescheduled it will be placed in the Athens Messenger at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.