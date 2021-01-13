Carthage Township will have a meeting Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. to discuss regular business. This meeting will be held at the meeting room at the township garage.

All meetings will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the meeting room unless it’s on a holiday. Which will be rescheduled at the connivence of the trustees. If the meeting is rescheduled it will be placed in the Athens Messenger at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

