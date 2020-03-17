The Carthage Twp. Board of Trustees elected Robert Pullins as President, and Ranson Calaway as Vice President. Chris Nutter was elected third trustee.

Meetings are held the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the township meeting room. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be rescheduled at the trustees agreed upon date. The date of rescheduled meetings can be found in the Athens messenger no later than 24 hours prior to scheduled meeting.

The trustees voted and agreed to keep the overseeing of roads and cemeteries the same as the previous year.

