The Carthage Twp. Trustees have called a public meeting to discuss a propose rock quarry on Blackwood Road in Carthage Twp. The meeting will be held at the Carthage fire house on Twp. Road 570C on July 22, at 7 p.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Carthage Twp. Trustees have called a public meeting to discuss a propose rock quarry on Blackwood Road in Carthage Twp. The meeting will be held at the Carthage fire house on Twp. Road 570C on July 22, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.