The Athens County Auditor office will be mailing Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) renewal applications. The forms are being mailed to all property owners currently enrolled in the CAUV program. These continuing applications must be completed and returned to the Athens County Auditor’s Office no later than Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. If the continuing application is not returned, it may result in removal from the program.

Qualifying property must be used for a commercial agricultural purpose to be enrolled in the CAUV program. Owners must have at least 10 acres that is devoted to commercial agricultural production. If property owners have less than 10 acres, they must have an income of at least $2,500 from commercial agricultural production. Additional information on the CAUV program is available on Auditor Thompson’s website: www.athenscountyauditor.org

Inspections will continue to be conducted by Athens County Soil and Water this year.

Property owners can contact the Auditor’s Office with questions or concerns by calling 740-592-3223 or by email to jthompson@athensoh.org

