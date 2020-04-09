Title Department
Effective April 13 the Title Office will be open to the public, dealers and financial institutions, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will not be accepting. We may only remain open to the public by maintaining the six foot social distancing for both employees and members of the public at all times, including, but not limited to , when any customers are standing in line.
Legal Department
The legal office is opened from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Monday through Friday. Anyone entering the Athens County Courthouse must a wear a mask at all times.
If you need services of the Clerk’s office, you are encouraged to use online access in conducting business in the Legal Division. Attorneys and pro-se parties are asked to please file documents though the e-filing system. Registration is easy and can be done through the website along with online payment. http://co.athens.org/departments/clerk of courts/index.php.
