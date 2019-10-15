A man led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in western Athens County on Monday, eventually crashing into a road sign.
Jonathan Preast, 30, of Athens, was reportedly observed driving quickly on Vore Ridge Road. Deputies attempted to pull him over but he allegedly drove on, turning onto Route 691 and “often times traveling over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.”
Near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Route 691, Preast reportedly failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a road sign. He then allegedly backed into a deputy’s cruiser.
Preast was placed under arrest for active warrants and also faces a charge of failure to comply. Preast is being held in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and bond was set at $50,000 with 10 percent not allowed.
