Effective immediately, the Village of Chauncey will be postponing all water service shut-offs due to non-payment through March 30. It is of upmost importance to ensure the health and safety of Chauncey residents and having running water ensures everyone is washing their hands to avoid spreading any potential viruses. Additionally, anyone in poor health should not jeopardize their well being by leaving their home to make payment. We will reevaluate this postponement after March 30.
The Village of Chauncey will be closing the Village Office to the public until further notice. You can reach the office by phone at 740-797-2031 and payments can still be made in the drop box or online as directed on the water bill.
