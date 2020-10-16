The regular meeting of the Chauncey Village Council has been scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The council meeting will be using Zoom for this month’s regular meeting. To access the meeting please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number.

VIDEO/AUDIO: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83887605232?pwd=L1IwQ0ZCc1pxOU1hTnRrSGJwb2pwUT09

Password: 716489

AUDIO ONLY: Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID number 83887605232 when prompted. Password: 716489

This notice provides 24-hour notice required by the State of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act in accordance with the Sunshine Law (121.22)

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

