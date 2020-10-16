The regular meeting of the Chauncey Village Council has been scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The council meeting will be using Zoom for this month’s regular meeting. To access the meeting please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number.
Password: 716489
AUDIO ONLY: Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID number 83887605232 when prompted. Password: 716489
This notice provides 24-hour notice required by the State of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act in accordance with the Sunshine Law (121.22)
