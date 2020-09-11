Chauncey’s Village Council will meet Sept. 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To access the meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84123599160?pwd=WW9abC9KNFVIZGpFclJTUy84THRxdz09

Password: 557136

For audio only, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter member ID 84123599160 when prompted. The password remains the same.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments