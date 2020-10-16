The village of Chauncey will be having trick-or-treating Saturday, October 31 from 5:30—7:30 p.m.
Please use best practice guidelines, including:
- Set up candy that allows a 6-foot distance from you and your trick-or-treaters
- Pass out candy/items that are individually wrapped
- Do not participate if you are sick
- trick or treat with the people you live with
- Keep hand sanitizer with you
- Keep a 6-foot distance from other trick or treaters
- Talk with your children about social distancing and these guidelines
