The village of Chauncey will be having trick-or-treating Saturday, October 31 from 5:30—7:30 p.m.

Please use best practice guidelines, including:

  • Set up candy that allows a 6-foot distance from you and your trick-or-treaters
  • Pass out candy/items that are individually wrapped
  • Do not participate if you are sick
  • trick or treat with the people you live with
  • Keep hand sanitizer with you
  • Keep a 6-foot distance from other trick or treaters
  • Talk with your children about social distancing and these guidelines

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

