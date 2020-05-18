The village of Chauncey's Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number:

Video and audio: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89525871937?pwd=QmN5NkFPUzh6bzFvd0tkMk1zbi96QT09. Password: 524708

Audio only: Call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID number 89525871937 when prompted. Password: 524708

