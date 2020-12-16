The city of Athens is announcing there will be a free Christmas tree pickup of discarded live trees on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 29, 2020 and continuing through the month of January 2021. Residents should place Christmas trees at the curb and call the city’s yard waste pickup line at 740-592-3343 to schedule the free pickup. For information or questions call Engineering & Public Works at 740-593-7636.

Recommended for you

Load comments