OhioHealth, the United Seniors of Athens County, the Athens Village and the Buckeye Hills Regional Council are partnering to offer a free seven-week virtual Chronic Pain Management Workshop.

This evidence-based program will help people with chronic pain to better manage their symptoms and their daily lives.

The program is open to any adult in southeastern Ohio.

Registration is required.

  • Tuesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 27
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • To register: Contact Caitlin Bond, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital 740-566-4680 or caitlin.bond@ohiohealth.com
