OhioHealth, the United Seniors of Athens County, the Athens Village and the Buckeye Hills Regional Council are partnering to offer a free seven-week virtual Chronic Pain Management Workshop.
This evidence-based program will help people with chronic pain to better manage their symptoms and their daily lives.
The program is open to any adult in southeastern Ohio.
Registration is required.
- Tuesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 27
- 9-11 a.m.
- To register: Contact Caitlin Bond, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital 740-566-4680 or caitlin.bond@ohiohealth.com
