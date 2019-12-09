The City of Nelsonville Government Offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 at noon, as well as all day Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. The City Offices will re-open on Friday, Dec. 27.

The City of Nelsonville Government Offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020 for New Year’s Day. The City Offices will re-open on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

