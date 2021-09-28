The City of Nelsonville will hold a meeting to plan its census recount effort today Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Nelsonville City Hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive. The meeting will discuss planning, volunteer recruitment and information on how to relay the message to all Nelsonville citizens. The public is encouraged to attend, and the city will hold additional meetings in the near future. There is a two-week limit on the recount.
The Nelsonville City Council voted at their Sept. 27 meeting to challenge the 2020 census for the City of Nelsonville. The 2020 census recorded the population of Nelsonville as 4,612 people. Only localities with populations above 5,000 are considered cities by the State of Ohio, and a Sept. 21 proclamation by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that Nelsonville will transition to become a village.
The census recount will take place over the next two weeks. The only information that will be needed from residents is the names of all persons living in a household. No other information will be required.
