The City of Nelsonville Utility Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss,

• Water service line maintenance responsibility

• Storm water run off

The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

