Athens City Auditor, Kathy Hecht, has announced that the City of Athens has unclaimed funds that she would like to return to the rightful owners. A complete listing of names will be posted on the first floor of the City building and at the Athens Community Center for public review. The Athens City Auditor’s office is making an attempt to notify anyone who is owed $50.00 or more by means of mail. Citizens will have until June 26, 2020 to claim these funds. The Athens City Auditor’s Office can be contact with questions at 740-592-3336 x 4.
