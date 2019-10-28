Pumpkin and Voting
Here is a list of city and village levies on the upcoming 2019 General Election ballot. Levy details are courtesy the Athens County Board of Elections and the Athens County Auditor’s Office.

Nelsonville

  • General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairing of streets, roads and bridges — renewal levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $93,545 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $59.94 per year.

Albany

  • Provide and maintain police department, equipment and personnel — replacement levy; 1.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $20,986 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $52.50 per year.

Amesville

  • Current expenses — renewal levy; 6.9 mills; 5 years; would generate $11,854 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $198.46 per year.

Buchtel

  • Current expenses — renewal levy; 5 mills; 5 years; would generate $19,907 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $134.35 per year.

Glouster

  • Provide and maintain police department, equipment and personnel — renewal levy; 3 mills; 4 years; would generate $35,123 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $90.42 per year.

Trimble

  • General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges — renewal levy; 3.2 mills; 5 years; would generate $7,246 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $68.61 per year.

Additional city/village ballot issues include an electric aggregation issue for Coolville and the Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance. The Messenger intends to publish separate stories about those issues prior to election day.

