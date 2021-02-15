The Ohio Credit Union Foundation is offering Ohio undergraduate credit union members the opportunity to apply for one of three video-based scholarships of up to $5,000 by creating a 1 to 2.5-minute video. Qualifying members of Ohio University Credit Union are eligible to apply.
The scholarship is open to any member of an Ohio-based credit union who is in good standing and currently attends or has been accepted to attend a college or university, in pursuit of an undergraduate degree, may apply. Proof of acceptance/enrollment will need to be submitted upon request.
Applications must be received no later than April 30, 2021 and are available online, along with the official rules at https://www.ohiocreditunions.org/foundation/applications/student-video-scholarship/.
