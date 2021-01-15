The 2020 Financial Report for Columbia Township is complete and available for review at the Office of the Fiscal Officer, Mary Wingo at 740-698-6204.

The Township Trustees have elected Rexie Cheadle as President of the Board, Donald Cheadle as Vice President for 2021, as Gary Card the other Trustee.

The Trustees will hold their Monthly Meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station, unless otherwise announced.

