The 2019 financial report for Columbia Township is complete and available for review at the office of the Fiscal Officer, Mary Wingo at 740-698-6204.

The Township Trustees have elected Rexie Cheadle as President of the Board and Donald Cheadle as Vice President for 2020. Gary Carr is the other Trustee.

The Trustees will hold their monthly meetings on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the fire station, unless otherwise announced.

Load comments