The northbound lane of Columbus Road will be closed between Second Street and N. Lancaster Street (near 201 N. Lancaster Street) to allow the repair of a waterline.
The closure will be in place from 9:30 a.m. until the repair has been completed.
The intersection of N. Lancaster Street /Columbus Road/Sunset Drive will be open.
Please contact the Engineering and Public Works Office at 740-593-7636, for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.