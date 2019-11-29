Lighting it up
Ohio redshirt senior guard Jordan Dartis (35), seen here earlier this season, had a season-high 32 points and eight 3-pointers to lead the Bobcats in a 75-63 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

 Messenger file photo by Maximilian Catalano

WINTER SPORTS — The Ohio Bobcats mens basketball team will be competing Saturday at The Convocation center, taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans at 1 p.m. Follow coverage of the basketball team in our upcoming sports sections.

LOCAL HISTORY — Our weekly history column will return with a look back into several decades worth of newspaper history.

