The Accessibility Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 12, at noon. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Information will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.

