Editor, The Messenger,
Based on Cole Behrens’ article that appeared on page 1 of the April 1, 2021 issue of The Messenger it appears that Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel recently suffered a bout of B.E.D (Biden Emulation Disorder) while hawking his ‘organic wares’ at the Athens Farmers Market several days ago by referring to the City of Nelsonville using a less than complementary nickname. However, it would also appear that the esteemed ‘Dr. Paw Paw’ (or Asimina triloba for you botanically enlightened out there) will be making amends for this transgression with a ‘humble pie eating session’ before Nelsonville City Council and so all will be forgiven.
That’s okay Doc., given that like most of the rest of our county officials you’ve got ‘the right stripes’ there likely won’t be any real damage done.
Just think of how horrible it would have been if someone ‘from the other side’ made the same type of utterance: why there would have been calls for resignation, performing at least 40-days’ worth of ‘community service’ and 6-months’ worth of mandatory sensitivity training; all overseen by Athens County’s own ‘Big Guy’ County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, himself a Nelsonville native.
So much for equal treatment in Athens County . . .
J. W. Davidson
Guysville, OH 45735
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.