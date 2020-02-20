The Commissioners voted Tuesday to move the March 3 meeting to Friday, March 6.
Please note: The following scheduled bid openings will still take place on Tuesday, March 3:
10:00 Bid Opening Engineer — ATH-CR28-4.43 Landslide Repairs
10:45 Bid Opening — HAPCAP Nelsonville Sewer
10:50 Bid Opening — HAPCAP Nelsonville Streets
10:55 Bid Opening — HAPCAP Chauncey Streets
