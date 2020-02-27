Listed below are the Commissioner meeting date changes for the month of March, including the scheduled bid openings on March 3.
March 3rd, 2020 Bid Openings
- 10:00 Bid Opening Engineer - ATH-CR28-4.43 Landslide Repairs
- 10:45 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Nelsonville Sewer
- 10:50 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Nelsonville Streets
- 10:55 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Chauncey Streets
Commissioner Meetings
- March 6 (Friday) 9 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
- March 10 (Tuesday) 9:30 a.m.
- March 19 (Thursday) 9:30 a.m.
- March 23 (Monday) 9:30 a.m.
- March 31 (Tuesday) 9:30 a.m.
