Listed below are the Commissioner meeting date changes for the month of March, including the scheduled bid openings on March 3.

March 3rd, 2020 Bid Openings

  • 10:00 Bid Opening Engineer - ATH-CR28-4.43 Landslide Repairs
  • 10:45 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Nelsonville Sewer
  • 10:50 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Nelsonville Streets
  • 10:55 Bid Opening - HAPCAP Chauncey Streets

Commissioner Meetings

  • March 6 (Friday) 9 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
  • March 10 (Tuesday) 9:30 a.m.
  • March 19 (Thursday) 9:30 a.m.
  • March 23 (Monday) 9:30 a.m.
  • March 31 (Tuesday) 9:30 a.m.
Load comments