A photo ran in the weekend edition accompanying a story regarding Nelsonville City Council Member Greg Smith. In the photo is the former president of The League of Women Voters seated alongside Smith. The League of Women Voters or the former president of the organization are in no way associated with the story nor does the organization condone the subject of the Facebook messages detailed in the story. The photo has been amended on the website to remove the former president from the frame.

