The Athens County Budget Commission meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 will be held virtually. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: meet.google.com/bvg-hnpg-tqj
The meeting can also be joined by phone at 1-240-734-0163. Pin: 176 938 856#
