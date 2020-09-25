Candidates for one Athens County Commissioner seat will meet in a virtual forum on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. Incumbent Charlie Atkins and challenger Bill Hayes will answer questions submitted by the media and the public in this second pre-election forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.

Questions must be submitted to AthensAsks@gmail.com no later than 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 and must be answerable by both candidates.

The forum can be viewed live on three sites:

The recorded forum can be viewed from Sept. 30 through Election Day Nov. 3 on the City of Athens Facebook page and on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjs-m1zgUFbSVr3-SsOxnw), in the On Demand section of the City website, at the League’s Facebook page, and periodically on Spectrum Cable Channel 1024.

Load comments