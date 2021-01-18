The 2020 financial report for the Athens County Public Libraries is complete and available for inspection at the office of the fiscal officer, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A copy of the report can be provided upon request.
County libraries' 2020 financial reports ready for viewing
